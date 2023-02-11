Lufkin police arrested two men on charges of burglary of a habitation after a man returned home from a trip out of town around 12:20 p.m. Thursday to find a stranger asleep on his couch and another in his shower in the 2800 block of Daniel McCall Drive. The man later discovered he was missing two TVs, a MacBook, two light sabers, a Playstation 4, Airpods and clothing.
Someone stole tools from a man’s vehicle overnight Thursday during his stay at a hotel in the 2100 block of South First Street.
