The Lufkin Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying suspects involved in thefts at the Goodwill drop-off on Hill Street. Anyone with information can call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying suspects involved in thefts at the Goodwill drop-off on Hill Street. Anyone with information can call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying suspects involved in thefts at the Goodwill drop-off on Hill Street. Anyone with information can call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying suspects involved in thefts at the Goodwill drop-off on Hill Street. Anyone with information can call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying suspects involved in thefts at the Goodwill drop-off on Hill Street. Anyone with information can call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying suspects involved in thefts at the Goodwill drop-off on Hill Street. Anyone with information can call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
The Lufkin Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying suspects involved in thefts at a Goodwill drop-off.
Goodwill officials have contacted the department multiple times over the past few weeks to report repeated thefts by the same people at their Hill Street location, said Jessica Pebsworth, city of Lufkin communications director.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.