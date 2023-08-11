Patient shoppers in need of school supplies and back-to-school clothing will be rewarded this weekend as the state’s annual sales tax holiday starts today and continues through Sunday.
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on their tax-free purchases. The exemption applies to most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100.
“As Texans prepare for the back-to-school bell, this is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from blue jeans to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “As the father of three, I know how these expenses can add up.”
Those making online purchases and orders over the telephone also can take advantage of the holiday. A pair of jeans costing $95 with a $15 delivery charge, however, would amount to more than $100, meaning tax would be due on the purchase.
Customers are advised to do their homework, as what items qualify and what do not can be confusing at times. Baseball caps and jerseys are exempt, for example, while baseball gloves, cleats and pants are still taxable.
Backpacks are taxed unless intended for use by elementary or secondary students. Bowling shoes and fishing waders are not eligible, but tennis shoes are.
Officials say the tax break could save buyers around $8 on every $100 spent.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
