Patient shoppers in need of school supplies and back-to-school clothing will be rewarded this weekend as the state’s annual sales tax holiday starts today and continues through Sunday.

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on their tax-free purchases. The exemption applies to most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100.

