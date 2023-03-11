Abner Jacob Hillin Jr. born on July 6th 1944, son of Abner Jacob Hillin and Virgie Brookshire Hillin, in Lufkin Texas, passed on March 7, 2023 in Fort Worth.
He graduated from Stephen F. Austin University with a bachelor’s degree in Business and went on to get his Masters in Banking from LSU. Shortly after college he went into the banking business. He later became a financial and insurance adviser for Northwestern Mutual.
His favorite past time and favorite place to bond with his kids and grandkids was on the golf course. A.J., in his time, was considered the best putter in 3 counties.
A.J. got is passion for the Lord from his mother, Virgie (grandkids called her “That-Momma”). In 2003 he became the pastor of Cahill United Methodist Church, where he stewarded his flock until 2018 when he retired from the ministry.
A.J. loved people, and most importantly loved to show them the Lord. There is no telling how many people throughout his life that he helped deepen their relationship with God. But is what is certain is that the Almighty is wrapping his arms around A.J. and telling him “You are my son, of whom I am very proud. You made the world a little bit better.”
He will be interred at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
He is survived by his lovely wife of 48 years, Cheryl Hillin. They have 3 children, Andrew, Matthew and Lori. They have also left a legacy with 13 grandchildren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.