Albert “Ben” Bencivenga

Funeral services for Albert J. (Ben) Bencivenga, 92, of Diboll, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Ryan and Bro. Leo Lytle officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.