Albert “Ben” Bencivenga

Funeral services for Albert J. (Ben) Bencivenga, 92, of Diboll, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Ryan and Bro. Leo Lytle officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
After 92 wonderful years of life, Albert J. (Ben) Bencivenga passed peacefully on March 1, 2023, in Diboll, Texas with his family by his side.
Ben was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts to Federico and Rita (Rapazzo) Bencivenga. He was the eldest of six siblings in a large, close-knit Italian-American family. He grew up enjoying weekly gatherings with lots of family, friends, food and fun. Summer days were spent at Salisbury Beach where he fell in love with the ocean, a love that lasted a lifetime.
After high school, Ben enlisted in the Air Force. He served in the military police in various capacities involving air police training, security and technical instruction at Randolph and Lackland AFBs in San Antonio. He served in Vietnam and was part of the Air Force One Presidential detail at Andrews AFB in Maryland in the early 1970s. His military career spanned 23 years earning him countless commendations and the Bronze Star. He was a proud veteran and USAF retiree.
After his retirement in 1974, Ben was maitre’d at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, VA. In 1981, he moved back to Texas where he met and married his loving wife, Jo Ann in 1985.
Ben loved the Lord and served Him with a joyful heart. He had the privilege of holding many church roles throughout his life and was a member of Gideons International. He spent many years serving the youth at the Hilltop Church Camp where he became “chief cook and bottle washer.”
He is survived by his wife Jo Ann; daughters Marla Kiger, Kim Pena (Joseph), Darla and Jennifer Breazeale; son Trey Breazeale (Jana); sisters Anna Mullen, Claire Lacourciere (Yvonne Recio) and sisters-in-law Glenda Tobias and Alma and Clara Breazeale and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Vincent and F. Robert (J.R.) Bencivenga; sister Phyllis (Bencivenga) Touma; brothers-in-law Anthony Touma, James Mullen, Billy Wayne and Jerry Lee Breazeale and Ben Tobias.
A heartfelt thank you to his caregivers and Hospice in the Pines for all of their help and support.
In lieu if flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:
Hospice of the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin TX 75904 (www.hospiceinthepines.org)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.