Albert Cicero Billingsley passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Waco, Texas at age 94.
Visitation will be at the Garden of Memories Chapel at 520 South 1st Street in Lufkin at 1 PM Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Albert Cicero Billingsley passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Waco, Texas at age 94.
Visitation will be at the Garden of Memories Chapel at 520 South 1st Street in Lufkin at 1 PM Saturday, August 5, 2023.
The Funeral service will follow at the same location at 2 PM on Saturday, with Shawn Buser and Gary Hillyard officiating, followed by burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Albert was born August 17, 1928, to Samuel Dewey Billingsley and Annie Elizabeth Bond Billingsley in the Redland community north of Lufkin. He grew up in that area and graduated from Lufkin High School, class of 1946. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Stephen F. Austin College in 1949, his Bachelor of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth in 1959, and his Master of Education at Stephen F. Austin State University in 1970.
Albert married Patricia Denise Bentley on May 31, 1969, in Anahuac where they were both teachers at Anahuac Middle School. He taught middle school math in Anahuac until his retirement. He was a Baptist minister at Denman Avenue Baptist Church in Lufkin, TX and preached for a time in Ohio in the early 1960’s. While teaching in Anahuac, he occasionally preached as a lay minister to small congregations in the Anahuac area. He was a long-time member of Anahuac First Baptist Church, serving in the choir and ministering to those in need. He was a skillful prayer warrior and participated in the FBC prayer ministry. All who knew him were blessed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, reading God’s Word, and telling the good news of salvation in Christ Jesus to all he met.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Annie Billingsley; daughter, Sherri Horton; wife, Denise Billingsley; brother, Richard Billingsley and two sisters, Ruth Conner and LaDell Bynum.
He is survived by his sister, Ruby Lee Roberts of Katy; brother-in-law Philippe (Miriam) Bentley of Dieulefit, France; son John (Peggy) Billingsley of Groesbeck; and son-in-law Joe (Debra) Horton of Diboll. He is also survived by grandchildren Laura (Matthew) Dawley, Andrew Billingsley, Bryce Billingsley, Sarah (Jacob) Johnson, Crystal (Lonnie) Kilgore, Kimberly McWhirter, Alan (Jasmine) Horton and Letha (Bradley) Newton and by great-grandchildren Charleton, Faith, baby girl due January 2024, Sadie, Kaitlyn, Ross, Tucker, baby girl (Grace Abigail) due September 2023, Seth, Taylor and Lucas; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation may consider the First Baptist Church of Anahuac (405 Magnolia Ave S, Anahuac, TX 77514) or the Groesbeck church of Christ (PO Box 512, Groesbeck, TX 76642). Floral and plant gifts may be sent to Groesbeck Funeral Home through Henderson Flower Shop (254-729-5136.)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.