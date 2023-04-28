Funeral services for Anita Joan Stoerner Crona, 87, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Brookside Memorial Park in Houston.
Anita Joan Stoerner was born on December 6, 1935, in Houston, Texas to the late Natalie Ellis and Oswald Richard Stoerner; passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Lufkin.
Anita attended Austin High School where she achieved top scholastics status her senior year and was salutatorian of her graduating class of ‘53. She went on to attend and graduate from Southwestern Business College and attend the University of Houston for a brief time. She worked at Humble Oil Company/ExxonMobil and later at the University of Houston. Anita was a longtime member of both the Daughters of American Revolution and Daughters of The Republic of Texas organizations. She was an avid learner throughout life learning history and understanding family legacies. She had a tremendous passion for genealogy and researching family history. She wrote a book on her family lineage, the Wickels, and traced ancestors back 20+ generations along several of the descendant’s family names. She was creative and enjoyed both crocheting and knitting and took pride in the quilts she made for other family members.
Anita married Otto Gregory Crona, Jr in 1958, relocated to Lufkin in 1987, and they were together until his passing in 2015. They were both members of Lufkin’s First Baptist Church.
Anita was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survived by her sister, Linda Satterwhite; her four children, Gregory Crona, Donna Arabie (Anthony), Mark Crona (Tiffany), and Robert Crona (Deana); six grandchildren, Kayla Maxey (Zack), Andrew Arabie (Jazzmyn), Kristian Crona (Audrey), Ryan Crona, Kyle Crona, and Travis Crona; and three great-grandchildren, Connor Maxey, Bowen Arabie, and Haley Maxey.
Pallbearers will be Zack Maxey, Andrew Arabie, Kristian Crona, Ryan Crona, Kyle Crona, and Travis Crona.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
