Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Anita Joan Stoerner Crona, 87, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wayne Roberson officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Brookside Memorial Park in Houston.

Anita Joan Stoerner was born on December 6, 1935, in Houston, Texas to the late Natalie Ellis and Oswald Richard Stoerner; passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, April 24, 2023 in Lufkin.

