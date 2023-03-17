Ann Baker Beaudette, 82, passed away in Lufkin, Texas, on March 4, 2023. A graveside service will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Carthage, Texas, on March 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., with the Rev. Gordon N. Blackman, Jr. officiating.
Ann was born on August 15, 1940, in Winnsboro, Texas. She graduated from Longview High School, attended Baylor University and graduated from North Texas State University. Ann worked for Exxon Corporation for many years where she met her husband, Philip Beaudette. When Phil retired, Ann and Phil lived on a beautiful farm in Brenham, Texas. Her home was a great joy to her and her guests. She hosted beautiful luncheons and dinners for friends and family and young cousins played in the barn, pasture, and on the swing which Phil made for them. After Phil’s death, Ann moved back to Houston and worked as a private secretary for the Sealy and Chiles families.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Beaudette and her parents, Henry Crews Baker and Mary Ethel Eason Baker.
Ann is survived by her step-son, Michael Beaudette and wife, Edna Beaudette, cousins, Martha Batterton, Roy Phillips, Charles Phillips, Margie Sheldon, Michael Dingler, William Kelly Dingler, Kitty Frye, Peggy Preston, Chris Preston, Katrina Pryor, Don W. Duran, Ross Duran, Steve Frye, Eric Frye, Molly Wilmington, Elizabeth Brantley, Lacy Redmond, Hilary Goss, Erica Goss, Alex Duran, Tina Green, Sandy Sheldon, Steven Sheldon, Niel Plummer, Ann Williams, Kathryn Plummer, and Carolyn Plummer.
Ann was a loyal and enthusiastic supporter of the arts in Houston, Texas, primarily the Houston Symphony. Her other passions included traveling the world with Phil, and following his death with her friends, Lynn Wamplington and Mary Lou Coughlin. Ann was a member of the Royal Oaks Garden Club with her friends, Ann Colvert, Ingrid Radam and Shirley Sutton. Ann’s beautiful yard was a source of pride for her. She also had a soft spot in her heart for cats and dogs.
Ann will be remembered for her generosity, hospitality, and love of family.
Ann had a sincere interest in and contributed generously to many charities including Round Top Festival Institute, The Branch School, Heifer International, One World Avenue, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Houston Visiting Christian Science Nurse Service, Houston SPCA, Nature Conservancy, Houston Public Media, The Principle Foundation, National Wildlife Foundation, Sunrise of African School, Ltd., Salvation Army, Methodist Children’s Home, and Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch/Cal Farley’s Girls Town USA. Ann would have appreciated your support of any of these in her memory.
Ann especially requested that in lieu flowers, memorial donations be made to:
New Jersey Institute of Technology Scholarship in memory of Philip Beaudette Class of 1937, 141 Summit Street, Newark, NJ 07103;
Houston Symphony, 615 Louisiana, Suite 102, Houston, TX 77002;
Maurine Baker and Mary Louise Baker Scholarship at Panola College, 1109 West Panola, Carthage, TX 75633; and
Dr. and Mrs. C. D. Baker Scholarship at Panola College, 1109 West Panola, Carthage, TX 75633.
