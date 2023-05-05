Funeral services for Annie Edwina (Havard) McNeil, 80, of Huntington will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Reverend Kent Schwamberger officiating. Interment will follow in Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas.
Mrs. McNeil was born May 12, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Oddie Mae (Squyres) and Aaron Lee Havard, and died Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. McNeil lived in Angelina County most of her life but also had resided in Pasadena and Shepherd. She worked as a waitress at various places and also in the kitchen at Woodland Heights Medical Center. She was a very caring person and enjoyed taking care of others. She loved her Lord and her family. Mrs. McNeil was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Edward “Eddie” McNeil and wife Laura of Houston; granddaughters, Courtney McNeil and husband Trevor Meadows, Shaunnessy Harris and husband Jordan, Rebekah McNeil, all of Houston; great-grandchildren, Dakkota Meadows and Morgan Harris; sister, Clois Havard of Huntington; nephew, Robert; nieces, Tammy, Vickie, Letha, Tonya; and numerous great nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 32 years, Thomas “Tom” McNeil; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen M. and Linda Ward Havard, Richard A. and Nelda Shives Havard; and niece, Donna J. Havard.
Pallbearers will be Belton Wayne Havard, Robert Havard, Timothy Barge, Alecia Rivera, David Mehl, and Ben Eldred.
Honorary pallbearer will be Austin Havard.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at the funeral home in Lufkin.
