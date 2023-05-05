Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Annie Edwina (Havard) McNeil

Funeral services for Annie Edwina (Havard) McNeil, 80, of Huntington will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Reverend Kent Schwamberger officiating. Interment will follow in Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas.

