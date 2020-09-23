Lottie Mae Courtney
Graveside services for Lottie Mae Courtney, 91, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, September 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Wheeler Cemetery in Corrigan with Charlie Hodge officiating.
Mrs. Courtney was born June 7, 1929 in Baytown, Texas, the daughter of Rennie Reeves and Ida (Crowson) Reeves, and died Monday, September 21, 2020 in Corrigan, TX.
She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Delbert and Joyce Courtney of Porter, TX; son and daughter-in-law, John and Debra Courtney of Corrigan, TX; son, Billy Keith Courtney; granddaughters, Melissa Jenkins, Alicia Monday and husband Steven, Jennifer Courtney, Sara Richards, and Amanda Holly; grandsons, John Eric Courtney and wife Ashley, Seth Courtney and wife Paige, Cody Courtney, and Jacob Courtney; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Haley, Ryan, Emily, Case, Carson, Addison, Beckham, Braden, Jordan, Jarron, Alyssa, Malaree, and Macelynn; sister, Iva Bell Brooks; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Delbert Courtney; parents; daughter, Doris Mae Courtney, and several brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Courtney, Cody Courtney, Jacob Courtney, Seth Courtney, John Eric Courtney, Ryan Courtney, Cade Courtney, and Carson Courtney.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.