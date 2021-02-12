Kathryn Lovelady
Funeral services for Kathryn Lovelady, 86, of Hudson will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brandon Brashear officiating. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Mrs. Lovelady was born March 29, 1934 in Atlanta, Texas to the late Annie Myrtle (Whitehorn) and Eddie Taylor Blizzard, and died Monday, January 25, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Lovelady had resided in Hudson most of her life. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Jimmy and Mary Cox of Conroe, Ann and Pat Tomez of Lufkin, Sheila and Chad Heath of Longview, and Henry Allen and Bitha Lovelady of Hudson; grandchildren, Scott Tomez, Brian Tomez, both of Lufkin, Ashley Dominquez of Cypress, Rayeanne Galuszka of Lufkin, Natasha Lovelady-Lewis of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, Kristi Holmes of Warren, Tony Holt of San Antonio, Jacob Cox of Conroe, Michaela Thomas of College Station, Jessica Tompkins of Springtown, Paul Gangler of Spring, Ralph Gangler of The Woodlands, Tate Lovelady of Rexburg, Idaho, Brady Heath and Clay Heath, both of Longview; 15 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Butch Blizzard and Grady Blizzard, both of Atlanta; sister, Ruby Jenkins of Shreveport, Louisiana; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Henry Lovelady.
Pallbearers will be Tony Holt, Brian Tomez, Scott Tomez, Kenneth Lewis, Jacob Cox, and Jeff Fuller.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Galuszka, Jarred Galuszka, Brady Heath, and Clay Heath.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services. They ask that social distancing be observed and that masks be worn.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
