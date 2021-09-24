Joe Thaxton Renfro, 85, of Poteau, OK passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Poteau. Joe was born September 26, 1935 in Huntington, TX to Isaac Perry & Opal Valree (Trimble) Renfro. Joe was a member of the Poteau First United Methodist Church, a Gideon, 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner, a veteran of the US Navy. He was a rancher, a salesman, and managed the employment office. He loved his family, church, the Gideons, working and helping people. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Kathrine Renfro Jordan and brother, Billy Renfro.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 61 years, Martha Jane (Durham); children, Jamie & John Shaddon of Clinton, OK, Susan & Leo Olivarez of Claremore, OK, Tim & Kim Renfro of Pocola, OK; grandchildren, Lori & Garrett Scott of Oklahoma City, OK, Blake Shaddon of Clinton, OK, Joel Olivarez of Claremore, OK, Nicole, Ryder & Rindi Renfro of Pocola; great grandchild, Addison Scott of Oklahoma City, OK; brother, Isaac Perry Renfro Jr, & wife Carolyn; niece and nephew, Amy Mullins, Mark & Melissa Sauter; sister in law, Sheila & Jim Bolton; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Services — 2 pm – Friday – September 24, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, Poteau with Jim Perkin officiating. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau.
