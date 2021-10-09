Funeral services for Janic Lynn Goodwin Truett, 75, of Wells will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mrs. Truett was born July 6, 1946 in Wells, Texas to the late Edna (Hodges) and John Rufus Goodwin, and died Thursday, October 7, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Truett was a lifelong resident of Wells. She retired from Lufkin State School after more than 30 years of service. She was a great cook, enjoyed baking, gardening, crocheting, quilting, bird watching, and watching the squirrels with her late husband. She kept the family gravesites adorned with her floral creations. She loved her children, but her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved visiting the kids at Maw’s home. She also loved her puppy dog, Shorty, which was her Dachshund. Mrs. Truett was a member of First Baptist Church in Wells.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Totin and husband Todd of Wells, Tina Malnar of Cleveland; sons, Carl Truett and wife Tonya of Alto, Mike Truett and wife Vanessa of Wells, Johnny Truett of Huntington; grandchildren, Jaci Patrick, Dennis Malnar, Dane Ray Keith, Meagan Sturrock and husband David, Taylor Herman and husband Dylan, Cody Truett and wife Taylor, Natalie Sowell and husband Jacob, Jacob Malnar, Jeffery Malnar, Julia Malnar, Jaren Malnar, Kaylea Mae Truett, Sterling Wall, Kim Retherford, Jeremy Welch; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Moore of Wells; sister-in-law, Carolyn Goodwin of Wells; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Kenneth Truett; sons, James Dennis Malnar, Jeffery Neal Malnar; daughter, Lisa Truett; brother, Ralph Goodwin; and sister, Flo Smith.
Pallbearers will be Casey Moore, Creed Moore, David Sturrock, Dylan Herman, Jacob Sowell, and Steven Monday.
Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Smith, Dennis Malnar, and Dane Ray Keith.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.