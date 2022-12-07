shafer square sept 2021

=Funeral services for Wadih Abdallah Jabbour Sr. “Charlie”, 76 of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lufkin with Cash Seaman officiating.

Wade was born on July 5, 1946, in Kfarhazir, Lebanon, to the late Abdallah Jabbour and Najebah Karea Jabbour and was the youngest of nine children. He died Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas.