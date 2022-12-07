=Funeral services for Wadih Abdallah Jabbour Sr. “Charlie”, 76 of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lufkin with Cash Seaman officiating.
Wade was born on July 5, 1946, in Kfarhazir, Lebanon, to the late Abdallah Jabbour and Najebah Karea Jabbour and was the youngest of nine children. He died Thursday, December 1, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Wade opened Lone Star Charlie’s Family Restaurant in 1982, where he and his wife, Diane, kept the doors open 24/7 for 30 years. Five years later, he and his son Wade, Jr reopened the doors at its current location. He always wanted his customers to have a place to visit and eat and was known for his warm smile and laugh. While he was dedicated to his business and the community that supported it, his family always came first. He was a wonderful husband and father. He would do anything for his family and often stepped in to fill the empty shoes of others. His immeasurable work ethic, loyalty, kindness, and love are all traits he has passed down and are part of the legacy he left. When he wasn’t spending time with his family or greeting you at the restaurant, he was a respected Texas Hold ‘em player often referred to as “Legend”, and would compete at any table while building strong friendships. He will forever live on in the hearts of everyone who loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diane Jabbour of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Angela Hill of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Lena and James Kelsey of Hagerville, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Kayla Jabbour of Lufkin, TX; honorary father of Huda Lewis, Hebah Jabbour, and Rabi Jabbour of Lufkin, TX; grandson and wife, Dustin and Jessica Hill of Hudson, TX; grandson, Hunter Kelsey of Hagerville, TX; granddaughter Madison Kelsey of Hagerville, TX; grandson Anthony Jabbour of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Annaliese Jabbour of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Cree Baptist of Lufkin, TX; granddaughter, Ayla Jabbour of Lufkin, TX; great-grandsons Deacon, Conrad, and Monroe Hill of Hudson TX; sister and brother-in-law, Houda and Abraham Lakkis of Boston, MA; sisters-in-law Lilia Jabbour of Lufkin, TX, Lola Jabbour of Dallas, TX, and Elain Jabbour of Lebanon; and numerous other loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Salam Audy, Marie Abdallah, and Wedad Audi; and brothers Salim Jabbour, Nadim Jabbour, Halim Jabbour, and Yaccoub Jabbour.
Pallbearers will be Wade Jabbour Jr., James Kelsey, Dustin Hill, Hunter Kelsey, Anthony Jabbour, and Rabi Jabbour.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Abdallah, the late Gerald Goodwin and the late Murphy George.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, December 9, 2022 at Shafer Funeral Home.
