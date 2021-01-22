Buford Tillman Abeldt, Jr. of McKinney, Texas passed away on January 17, 2021 at the age of 50. He was born on March 18, 1970 to Buford Tillman Abeldt, Sr and Melissa Patterson Abeldt in Haskell, Texas. Buford graduated from Lufkin High School in 1988 and Stephen F. Austin State University in 1992. He worked for RedSail technologies, formerly QS/1, as a sales representative of pharmaceutical software for over 20 years. Buford married Jean Marie Grilz on May 27, 2000 in Little Canada, Minnesota. Buford was a faithful and loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to all he met. He was an avid historian and researcher of genealogy. He was an explorer, full of mischief and questions for which he was determined to find answers. Buford was, in all things, a humanitarian. He participated in local and world missions both through monetary support and personal volunteerism. He personally saw to the efforts of providing water to those in need by working diligently with Living Water, International. Buford was purposeful in every aspect of his life, devoted to insuring first and foremost that his family was provided every opportunity to discover their dreams while making their hopes a reality. Buford is known best by the masses for his loyalty in friendship. Friendship with Buford meant you were the center of whatever moment the two of you were sharing. As a “friend” you could anticipate an unexpected visit if he happened to be passing through town on business, or a scheduled dinner to celebrate your most recent accomplishments and or a call to provide you with the latest joke or a new discovered useless fact. Buford embodied being a gentleman to mankind and a gallant servant of the Lord God, His Savior. Buford is survived by his wife, Jean Abeldt of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Grace Abeldt of McKinney, Texas; son, Benjamin Abeldt of McKinney, Texas; parents, Buford and Melissa Abeldt, Sr. of Lufkin, Texas; brother, Jeffrey Abeldt of Tyler, Texas; sisters, Monica Hailey of Prosper, Texas and Meredith Abeldt of Winter Garden, Florida and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews and other relatives. Due to the current circumstances surrounding the protocols of laying our loved one to rest, we are limiting attendance. We appreciate your understanding, love, and prayers as we encourage you to join us on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. as the service will be live streamed at TJMfuneral.com — Buford’s obituary page via Celebrationoflife.tv After the service, the recorded live stream will be available for viewing at the same link location.
www.turrentinejacksonmorrow.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Living Water International. Water.cc/.donatehonor
