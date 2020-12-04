Jimmy R. Kinney
Funeral services for Jim Kinney, 73, of Diboll, will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:30am at First Christian Church in Lufkin with Rev. Jack Knox and Rev. Jennifer Steele-Lantis officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Jim was born June 23, 1947 in Roscoe, TX, the son of the late JD Kinney and Velma (Barnes) Kinney. He passed away on November 29, 2020 in Lufkin, TX.
Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful Christian man whose life’s motto was to “Live your life in such a way that those who don’t know God can come to know him through knowing you”. In his early adult years, he enjoyed baseball, golf and was an avid hunter. Later in his life he thoroughly enjoyed spending his time outdoors at his beloved Sweetwood Ranch in Cisco, TX with family and friends.
Jim graduated from Angelo State University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree where he excelled socially, academically and athletically. He was an amazing first baseman, and he passed his love of baseball on to his son and grandsons. Most importantly while at Angelo State, Jim met the love of his life, Marian, and on July 31, 1971 they married in Brownwood, TX. In 1976 the lifelong west Texas boy moved his family from Abilene, TX to Lufkin, TX and began his long and distinguished career at Lufkin State School where he eventually retired as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration. Jim spent the last 44 years of his life in Lufkin where he enjoyed giving back to the community in a variety of ways as an Elder and active member at First Christian Church, Lufkin Host Lions Club, United Way of Angelina County, and Leadership Lufkin.
Survivors include his wife of over 49 years, Marian (Harriss) Kinney; daughter and son-in-law Alison (Kinney) and Jeff Canterberry of Flower Mound, TX; son and daughter-in-law Daron and Kimberly Kinney of McKinney, TX; grandsons Logan Canterberry, Lawson Canterberry, Mason Kinney and Cole Kinney who affectionately referred to him as Jimbo; brother B.D. Kinney and wife Lona of Sweetwater, TX; sister Gay Storch of Oklahoma City, OK; brother-in-law Kenneth Harriss and wife Shela of Brownwood, TX; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Alene (Lawson) Harriss and father-in-law Marion Odell Harriss.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Bob Anderson, Jack Lee, John Ippolito, Dr. Doug Ashburn, Bob Brown and Ron Hufford.
Honorary pallbearer will be Royce Garrett.
The family would like to express their thanks and unending appreciation to all of the doctors and medical staff that have been involved in Jim’s care: specifically Woodland Heights traveling ICU nurse Mark Lathrop and Hospice in the Pines in-patient nurses Jennifer, Josh, Connie, Liz, Amanda, Matt and Hortencia. Thank you for giving the best of yourselves in the worst of times. It is a true testament to the beauty of your spirit.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1300 South First St., Lufkin, TX 75901 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Ave., Lufkin, TX 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin Directors.
