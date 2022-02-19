Funeral services for Ingram Hurley Sanders, 95, of Etoile will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. Roy Stephens officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.
Mr. Sanders was born August 14, 1926 in Warren, Arkansas to the late Ellie Mae (Williams) and William Russell Sanders, and died Thursday, February 17, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Sanders had resided in Etoile since 1983. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Armco Steel where he was a plate mill operator for 35 years. Because of the high stress environment he was given three months off each year. He and his wife Wilma traveled extensively during these months, visiting all 48 states in the continental U.S. and 13 different countries. Mr. Sanders was a Mason with the Homer Masonic Lodge #254 AF&AM in Huntington, and a member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Etoile.
Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Wilma (Burnaman) Sanders of Etoile; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy Sanders of Etoile, Jimmy and Barbara Sanders of Conroe, Larry and Karla Sanders of Clear Lake Shores, and John and Jessica Sanders of Katy; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Jerry Townsend of Conroe; granddaughters and husbands, Melissa and Charles Barber of Spring, Suzanne and Josh Vandling of Oregon, Wisconsin, Megan Sanders, Courtney and John Wheeler, and Sarah Sanders, all of Katy; grandsons and wives, Jason and Catharon Sanders of Deer Park, David Sanders of Katy, and Daniel and Kimberley Townsend of Conroe; great-grandchildren, Anisten Sellers, Evan Sellers, Kerra Barber, Embry Vandling, Parker Vandling, Ben Wheeler, Jason Sanders, Julliett Sanders, and Jaqueline Townsend; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy Lee Bushart and Marvin Sanders; and sisters, Addie Bes Ragar, Mary Ella Boone, and Opal Moore.
Pallbearers will be Mr. Sanders’ sons and grandsons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
