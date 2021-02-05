Richard Allen Agers
Memorial services for Richard Allen Agers, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Agers was born February 4,1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Howard Elliott Agers and Mary Ruth (Firestone) Agers, and died Sunday, January 31, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Agers was a career electrician at Georgia Pacific for 30 years, and after retirement taught Basic Electrical at Angelina College. He supported education and loved to take his grandchildren to the library. Mr. Agers was an avid reader and enjoyed historical documentaries and comedy. He was concerned for the environment and routinely recycled to support this cause.
Mr. Agers is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Shelby and Michael Dias, Jennifer and Dwayne Whittlesey; sons, Richard Agers and Justin Agers; grandchildren, Ashley Capps, Tanner Dias, Braden Capps and wife Becca, Tailer Dias, Casen Capps, Logan Whittlesey, Devin Capps, Ethan Agers, Jamisen Whittlesey, Chloe Agers, and Eli Agers; great- grandchildren, Zoey Sessions, Avery Dias, and Nala Capps; and sisters, Carol Skrabacz and husband Ed, Susie Johnston and husband Lee, Mary Beth Agers and partner Sherry; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Bette Agers.
Special memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.