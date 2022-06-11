Funeral services for Billy Joe Rhoden, 83, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Michael Wallace officiating and Darrell Scogin delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery.
Mr. Rhoden was born September 27, 1938 in Centralia, Texas to the late Margaret Caroline (Watson) and Bernice Elmer “Bunk” Rhoden, and died Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Rhoden had resided in Lufkin most of his life and was a retired Master Electrician. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Ima (Scogin) Rhoden of Lufkin; special daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sowell of Lufkin; grandson, Jake Rhoden of Lufkin; granddaughters and spouses, Kalee Rhoden and Jesse Shepherd of Lufkin and Amy and Greg Welch of Deer Park; great-grandchildren, Jaycie, Riley, Jessie, Hendrix, Samantha, Nick, and Brantlee; brother and sister-in-law, Paul Ed and Bennie Rhoden of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Wanda Rhoden of Jewett; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ricky Rhoden; brothers, Darvin Rhoden, RV Rhoden, and Pete Rhoden; and sisters, Mabel Warner and Opal Montes.
Pallbearers will be Charles Montes, Ronnie Montes, Gerald Warner, Larry Rodgers, Charles Loving, Mike Wallace, Jerry Rhoden, and Jackie Rodgers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Scogin, Jesse Shepherd, Chris Walker, Jimmy Scogin, and Ronnie Scogin.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
