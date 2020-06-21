Services for Billy Robert Ratcliff, 79, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Gary Ladd officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Ratcliff was born April 7, 1941 in Crockett, Texas, the son of the late Vivian (Gresham) and Claude Mervin Ratcliff. He passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Ratcliff was retired from the City of Lufkin as superintendent of the Fleet Maintenance Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing Dominos, being on the lake, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed getting together with his high school buddies. In high school, he was known as “Bullet”. He was also known as BR-549 and BR.
He is survived by his wife, Claudette Ratcliff; sister, Velda Ladd; daughter, Lisa Ratcliff Bowman; son, Robert Ratcliff; stepsons, Micah Williams and wife Keri and Timothy Williams; grandchildren, Kristin Wesley and husband Hal, Meredith Banning and husband Tyler, Seth Bowman and wife Ana, Chase Gentry and wife Jackie, Lexie Allen and husband Braxton; Britt Williams and Calli Williams, Kaya Williams and Elijah Williams; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members; and special friends, Ken Akins, Ron Boscamp and Teddy Brooks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 stepsons, Kevin Gentry and Scott Williams.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Banning, Darren Banning, Hal Wesley, Seth Bowman, Daniel Martin, and Reagan Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
