Johnnie Alene Pritchard
Private funeral services for Johnnie Alene Pritchard, 79, of Lufkin, will be held at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Gary Forrest officiating. Entombment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Pritchard was born February 12, 1941 in Mathiston, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Sara (Hodges) McCullough, and died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Pritchard was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She loved her church family and was very active with her Sunday School class. Mrs. Pritchard enjoyed working in her yard and spent most of her time doing for others. Above all she loved her family.
Mrs. Pritchard is survived by her son Mike Pritchard and wife Michelle of Denver, CO; daughter, Kimberlie Largent and husband Kervin of Lufkin; stepdaughter, Claudia Guth of Mooringsport, LA; grandchildren, Brandi Higginbotham-Looney and husband Shane, Lauren Pritchard, Brian Pritchard, Crystal Coker and Carmen Lingenfelter; along with numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Vernon Cecil Pritchard.
Pallbearers will be Mike Pritchard, Kervin Largent, and Shane Looney.
In lieu of flowers, special memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church, 111 Parkview, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.