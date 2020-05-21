Dietrich Hart
Services for Dietrich Hart, 55, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Hart died May 20, 2020, in Woodville.
Jim Earl Parks Sr.
Graveside services for Jim Earl Parks Sr., 77, of Lawton, Oklahoma, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Buckley Cemetery in Sabine County. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the All Families Mortuary Center in Lufkin. Mr. Parks was born Feb. 15, 1943, and died May 18, 2020.
Acevedo Primitivo
Services for Acevedo Primitivo, 64, of Diboll, are pending with All Families Mortuary in Burke. Mr. Primitivo was born Jan. 18, 1955, and died May 19, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.