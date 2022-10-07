Fred Wilson Atkinson, 83 of Lufkin passed away on September 28, 2022. He is now with the Lord and re-united with his dear Jo Ann.
Fred was born December 2, 1938 in Crowley, Louisiana to Wilson Atkinson and Doris Boulet. He graduated from Deer Park High School in 1958. Fred spent four years in the U.S. Army and received his honorable discharge in 1963. He married the love of his life, Jo Ann in 1965 and they were married for 48 years. He continued working at Champion after leaving the army, becoming an Electrician and eventually retiring as Maintenance Superintendent after a career of 30 years.
Fred was a music enthusiast his entire life … his tastes included big band swing, American standards and traditional country. He was a kind gentle soul who was always happy and had a smile ready for you. He was an avid and accomplished bowler achieving a high game of 297 on two occasions. Fred was also an industrious self-sufficient problem solver who could fix anything that needed fixing. Most of all he was a sweet man who loved his family, his friends, and lived a long, good, and purposeful life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Fred is survived by his son and daughter in law Corey and Liza, grandson Andre, son Rory Lawrence, sister Alma Urbanek and husband Stan, sister in law Jayne Atkinson as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Jo Ann, parents Wilson and Doris Atkinson and brothers John and Jim Atkinson.
