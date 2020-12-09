Kathy Lee Fair of Kilgore Texas passed away on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 in Longview Texas. She was born on May 30th, 1958 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Lewis Ralph and Glenda Fair. She is survived by her father Lewis Ralph Fair, Sr of Lufkin Texas, siblings Lewis Ralph Fair, Jr., Greg Fair, and Kristie Smith and their spouses.
She was retired from Kilgore College where she held the job of Director for 20 years. Her life revolved around her family, her cats, her job, her love of reading, cooking and singing.
In lieu of flowers or food for the family, donations can be made to India Evangelism through Angelina Church of Christ, 2213 Tulane Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901
Services will be held virtually on Friday, December 11th at 7PM via a Zoom Link below. Zoom Link: https://tinyurl.com/yy27qgxs Meeting ID: 817 798 6557 Password: 238
