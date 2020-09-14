Mary Katherine Tucker
Graveside services for Mary Katherine Tucker, 89, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gann Cemetery with Dr. John W. Greene officiating.
Mrs. Tucker was born November 3, 1930 in Goose Creek, Texas to the late Francis Josephine (Cook) and Dio Hoffman Evans, and died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in a local hospital.
Our precious Mother was a devoted wife of 71 years, mother of three children, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a Christian and loved her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church for many years. She was a homemaker until her children got older, then went to work at The Lufkin State School, where she worked on the men’s dorm (she called them ‘her boys’) for 20 years. After retiring, she loved her time traveling in the travel trailer to many new places they had not seen before. She had many talents, sewing, quilting, embroidery, and crocheting. She made her children’s school clothes and sewed for friends in the community. Her favorite thing to do was working with stained glass. She spent many hours creating beautiful pieces, giving most of them away to family and friends. She was the best mother and grandmother and was involved in every part of her family’s lives. She had many friends and Jeffie Oliver was her best longtime friend whom she loved dearly. She was beautiful inside and out and we will miss her sweet smile and loving spirit.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Bobby H. Tucker of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Gene and Amy Tucker of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Janis and Gary Selman, Jerry and Larry Frank, all of Lufkin; granddaughters and spouses, Amber and Clint Walker, Tiffani and Lance Gray, Candace and Chip McBride, Charity and Clif Lyles; great-grandchildren, Riley, Caden, Holland, Ireland, Bailey, Madison, Peyton, Ainsley, Alivia, Allie, and Owen; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dio Evans and Jimmy Evans; and sister, Betty Alt.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at Gann Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
