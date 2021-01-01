Jan Linzy
Funeral services for Jan Linzy, 63, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church with Brother W. C. Roach, Brother Steve Comstock, and Brother Audice Leon Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Linzy was born November 5, 1957 in Carthage, Texas to the late Essie Mae (Covington) and Johnie Arlin Waldon, and died Sunday, December 20, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Linzy was employed with Angelina Excavating. She loved helping people and giving to others. She enjoyed gardening and raising potted plants and loved her puppy Winchester. Mrs. Linzy was an avid Elvis Presley fan. She was a member of Diboll First Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jonathan Linzy of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Jeanna Clark of Lufkin; grandson, Private 1st Class Caleb Green and wife Jacky of Fayetteville, North Carolina; granddaughters, Jewel Kay Clark and Jayda Randal Clark, both of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Ronnie Latham of Lufkin; brothers, Bennie Waldon and Buddy Waldon; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Allen Clark; and sisters, Clara and Sherry.
Pallbearers will be John Foley, Matt Mullin, Keith Sharp, Darrell Forest, Robbie Springer, and Jason Gabbard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
