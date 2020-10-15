Joycelyn 'Ann' Falleur
Services for Joycelyn “Ann” Falleur, 77, of Broaddus, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Ms. Falleur was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Vidor and died Oct. 15, 2020, in Broaddus.
Pamela (Rushing) Ritter
Services for Pamela (Rushing) Ritter, 56, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Ritter died Oct. 13, 2020, in Houston.
Frank Simmons
Services for Frank Simmons, 89, of Pineland, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church in Broaddus. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Mr. Simmons was born Feb 5, 1931, in San Augustine and died Oct. 14, 2020, in Pineland. Wyman Roberts, directors.
