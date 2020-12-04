Gary Joseph South
Gary Joseph South was born on April 17, 1961 at Park Place Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas. He passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gary was 59 years old. He was the son of Beth (Jones) and Aubrey South. Gary grew up in Lufkin and attended Hudson High School.
His hobbies included fishing, collecting ammo for his guns, spending time outside, and riding motorcycles. Gary was a lover of animals and cherished his three German Shepherds: Buster, Babygirl, and Pinky.
Gary is survived by his wife of 21 years, Debbie Fenci South of Tulsa; his sons, Kason Joseph South of Diboll and Kullen Hunter South of Lufkin; his grandchildren, Kendal Shutter, Kyra and Kasper South, and Hunter South; his sister, Barbara Marlin of The Woodlands; his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Nora Phillips of Lufkin; his stepson, Clayton Lambert of Tulsa; and his niece, Kristin Marlin of Dallas. He had many wonderful friends that he considered family including Joe Soliz of Port Arthur and Norman, Randy, and Butch Deal, all of Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Hunter South.
A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin. Services to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.GipsonFuneralHome.com for the South family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.