Special Agent Adam Whisenant was born on November 5, 1972 in Lufkin Texas. Adam grew up there and met his wife Ruby when they were sixteen years old. Adam and Ruby were married on July 24, 1991 and have been together for 32 years, married for almost 30 years, and have three children: Whitney (husband Charles Martin), Isabel and Ty, two grandchildren; Karson and Calliope. He is also survived by his mother Patricia, his brothers Bobby (wife Penny), Clifton (wife Barbara) and Junior (wife Linda) and his sister Debra. He is predeceased by his father Ad and his sister Sharon. He was an avid fisherman, boater, hunter and traveler, but most of all a loving son, husband and father, who would never missed an opportunity to be with his family and grandchildren. Adam began his law enforcement career at the age of eighteen with the State of Texas – Department of Corrections, eventually rising to the rank of Sergeant. After leaving the prison system, Adam was hired with the Angelina County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office, where he also rose to the rank of Sergeant. Adam worked in various bureaus, to include: road patrol, criminal investigations and special investigations. Adam was certified by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a Clandestine Methamphetamine Lab Investigator, dismantling countless numbers of those labs during his time there. Adam was also a member of the department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), where he was eventually selected as one of the team leaders. Adam also played a role as an investigator during the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster in 2003 where he coordinated the mass casualty collection point for the astronauts that perished in that tragedy. In July of 2013, after relocating to Florida, while his wife Ruby finished her education to become a registered nurse, Adam joined the State of Florida - Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as an officer in the Jacksonville, Florida, Field Office. After completing a short time there, in September of 2013, Adam was hired by the State of Florida – Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, as a Special Agent in the Fort Lauderdale Field Office. In July of 2017, Adam transferred to the West Palm Beach Field Office, where he was currently assigned at the time of his death. During his time with ABT, Adam was selected by his supervisors as a Field Training Officer for new agents and a background investigator, due to his work ethic and thoroughness while completing his cases. Adam was also an active member of the ABT Special Response Team, deploying on two occasions in 2017 to Key West during the Hurricane Irma disaster and on one occasion in 2018 to the Florida panhandle during the Hurricane Michael disaster. During his time at ABT, Adam completed numerous long term felony investigations, resulting in multiple arrests, execution of several search warrants, and dozens of administrative actions to ensure the safety of the citizens of the State of Florida.
Friends may be received from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center, 5411 Okeechobee Blvd. West Palm Beach, Florida 33417. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Trinity Church International, 7255 S. Military Trail, Lake Worth, FL 33463. Committal Services and Honors will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery.
