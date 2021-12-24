Services for Bobbie Kennedy Duffield, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Mortuary. She was born May 19, 1929, in Lufkin, and died Dec. 17, 2021, in Lufkin.
James Goodwin
Services for James Goodwin, 70, of Pollok, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at First United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church. Burial will follow in the Gann Cemetery Mr. Goodwin was born June 30, 1951, in Lufkin, and died Dec. 22, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, director.
Bobby W. Martin
Services for Bobby W. Martin, 69, of Huntington, will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Mr. Martin was born April 26, 1952, in Woodville, and died Dec. 22, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
James McClain
Services for James McClain, 66, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. James was born Jan. 16, 1955, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at his residence in Houston. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Dennis Leronda Noel
Graveside services for Dennis Leronda Noel, 69, of Palestine, will be at 2 p.m. today in the Homer Cemetery in Lufkin. Mr. Noel was born March 15, 1952, and died Dec. 21, 2021, in Palestine. Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
