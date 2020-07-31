Private services will be held for Sister Mary Sybillina Drolet. Visitation will be held at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus beginning at 9:30 Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Sister Mary Sybillina died at the Monastery of the Infant Jesus in Lufkin, Texas after a short illness.
Sister Mary Sybillina was born Irene Marguerite Marie Drolet on January 26, 1927 in Kankakee, Illinois, the daughter of Emile Pierre Drolet and Anna Bonnie Caron Drolet. Sister was the eleventh of 13 children. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School in Kankakee from grade school through high school.
At age 18, Sister Mary Sybillina entered the Monastery of the Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, Michigan on July 1, 1945 and on July 26, 1945 Sister, along with five other nuns from the Detroit monastery, arrived in East Texas to found the Monastery of the Infant Jesus in Lufkin. Sister Mary Sybillina made her First Profession of vows on May 18, 1947 and her Solemn Profession of vows on August 15, 1952.
Sister was a devoted member of the community, especially during the challenging beginnings of the Monastery’s foundation. She served as Monastery Librarian, in the Altar Bread Department, and in many other capacities. As Monastery Infirmarian, she displayed a special love for the sick and the dying. Sister will be remembered above all for her love and fidelity to her times of prayer. She was a zealous intercessor.
Sister Mary Sybillina was preceded in death by her parents; her eight brothers: Maurice, Jerome, Julian, Louis Paul, Raymond, Robert, Ambrose and Bernard; as well as her four sisters: Gertrude, Marie, Genevieve and Anna Pauline.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly.
Please join us in thanking God for her long and faithful life as a Dominican Nun.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
