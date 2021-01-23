Funeral services for Gary Dean Ward, 63, of Diboll will be held Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Greater Love Tabernacle with Reverend Ronnie Frankens and Reverend Gentry Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Gary Dean Ward was born August 9, 1957 to parents J.B. and Elsie (Lee) Ward of Nacogdoches, Texas. He was the fifth born of six sons yet always claimed his role as the baby.
He was most known for his love of God, having been a Minister of the Gospel for more than 37 yrs.
Gary was a dedicated man, both to family and hunting, and also liked to fish. Nothing gave him more pleasure than to be with his family; he was so proud of his kids yet his grandchildren carried his heart.
Gary Dean married Charlene Horton in June of 1978. She was not only the love of his life, but also his best friend. Gary was as strong of a man you could ever meet yet those he held dear to him could melt him in a second, by their hugs or a simple smile.
Gary was smart as a whip and could fix anything. He once said, to a skeptic, “Well, if I can’t fix it then you haven’t lost anything, have you?” Gary had a sense of humor and loved to laugh, he just made you search a little harder for it than most.
In the last several years of Gary’s life he faced unimaginable obstacles due to his failing health, yet he never complained nor asked God, “Why Me...?”; he simply knew it was just another Mountain he and his God would have to climb.
Gary passed from this life Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 9:15 p.m. This strong, tall, giant of a man now could stretch his arms into the Heavenlies; one could nearly sense as his wings dusted the Streets of Gold. Oh, the sights his eyes would behold.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Elsie Ward; and two brothers, Raymond and Melvin Ward.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Charlene Ward of Diboll, Texas; son, Brandon and wife Amanda Ward of Henrietta, Texas; daughter, LeAnn and husband Joe Castillo of Hillsboro, Texas; grandchildren, Tristan and Aiden Castillo, Tyler and Lauren Price; brothers and sisters-in-law; Nathan and Connie Ward of Tyler, Texas, Frances Ward of Nacogdoches, Texas, Dwayne and Sandy Ward of Sims, North Carolina, Randy and Kimberly Ward of Nacogdoches, Texas; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Ben Heisler of Jacksonville, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daddy, you will be greatly missed!
Pallbearers will be Brendon Ward, Braydenn Ratliff, Jason Heisler, Brian Heisler, Kevin Ward, and Tim Ward.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chester Bowan, Reidel Wilkerson, Robert Burrous, Tim Frankens, Ronnie Frankens, Jr., and Ray Woods.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Love Tabernacle Sunday School Department, 5319 FM 326, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
