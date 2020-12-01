Mass of Christian Burial for Rotraud Wilma “Trudy” Hodges, 85, of Wells will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Denzil Vithanage and Deacon Gary Trevino officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Hodges was born January 11, 1935 in Babitz, Czechoslovakia to the late Josef and Anna (Korshein) Popp. Her faith in God was strong and she died peacefully Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Wells.
Mrs. Hodges happily spent her early years in a German settlement within Czechoslovakia until her family was forced to leave their home due to Adolf Hitler’s plans to unify all German speaking people. This time period was a difficult one for her family that included being held in internment camps until their transport. Her family had many struggles awaiting them in Germany. She eventually slipped across the border into Austria to live with her aunt and uncle in order to have the opportunity to receive a better education and life. Mrs. Hodges returned to Germany after several years and began working in a café where she met a young U.S. Army soldier who soon won her heart. He told her on their first date that he was going to marry her. She always said that she told him he was a “crazy American”. The two were married in 1954. Their love was so strong that she left Germany and her family to live in the United States. She taught herself English and proudly became a citizen of the United States. They built their life and their home together while raising two children.
Mrs. Hodges enjoyed volunteering her time and talents to her community. She was actively involved with the East Texas German-American Social Club, Wells 4-H Club, Rube Sessions Memorial Library, and the Wells VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She ardently promoted the VFW’s Voice of Democracy scholarship program for the students at Wells High School. She understood the importance of democracy from a unique perspective and was so passionate about it that she held the position of Cherokee County Precinct Election Judge for Wells for many years. She unselfishly gave much of her time to help care for two of her grandchildren so that daycare would not be a necessity and loved her other grandchildren from a distance.
Mrs. Hodges is survived by her son, Thomas Hodges; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Sean Roe; grandchildren, Sara Hodges, Michael Hodges, Kristen Neal, Patrick Neal, and Haley Roe; and an extensive extended family both in the U.S. and Germany.
Mrs. Hodges was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, MSgt. James Edwin Hodges (Retired), who was waiting for her arrival in Heaven. They loved each other just as much on their last day together as they did their first. They are no doubt in each other’s arms dancing to Merle Haggard’s “Silver Wings” again.
Pallbearers will be Msgt. Joseph Hodges, Thomas Hodges, Patrick Neal, and Sean Roe.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Wells Long Term Care and Affinity Hospice for their dedication and compassionate care.
No words could ever express how special and important Eva Alexander has been to the family. The last few years would have been much more difficult without the help and support of their dear friend. She was there whenever there was a need whether physically, emotionally, or spiritually. She has been a true blessing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2118 Lowery Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Rube Sessions Memorial Library, P.O. Box 120, Wells, Texas 75976, or Mt. Hope Cemetery, P.O. Box 901, Wells, Texas 75976.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home, followed by the Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
The Mass may be viewed on Facebook at St. Patrick Catholic Church Lufkin.
