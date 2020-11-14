Jeremy Landon Grigsby
Jeremy Landon Grigsby, 40, of Lufkin died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in a local hospital. Private family graveside services were held in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Gary Carter and Pastor David Hunt officiating.
Mr. Grigsby was born July 4, 1980 in Lufkin, Texas. He was a 1998 graduate of Huntington High School and played trumpet in the band for seven years. Mr. Grigsby earned an Associate’s Degree in Accounting from Angelina College and in 2005 a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Stephen F. Austin State University. In 2017 he earned and was pinned for his Master’s Degree in Accounting from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Mr. Grigsby enjoyed photography, hunting, reading, writing, singing, and listening to Southern Gospel music. He received the Baptism of the Holy Ghost at the age of 11. Mr. Grigsby was a member of Eastview United Pentecostal Church and the Singles Group.
Survivors include his mother, Janice Porter of Homer; father, Curtis Grigsby of Lufkin; grandparents, Harold and Margie Porter of Homer; uncles and aunts, Gary and Cindy Porter of Homer, Don and Linda Grigsby of Madisonville, Terry and Rickie Grigsby of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Conway and Dessie Grigsby.
Pallbearers were Aaron Grimes, Michael Grigsby, Derek Baskin, Gary Porter, and Terry Grigsby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastview United Pentecostal Church Singles Ministry, P.O. Box 375, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
