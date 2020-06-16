Mildred Bernice “Mumsie” Weisinger
Services for Mildred Bernice “Mumsie” Weisinger, 91, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Bobby Ryan officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Weisinger was born December 25, 1928 in the Bald Hill Community in Angelina County, Texas, the daughter of the late Wessie Rosella (Havard) and Elbert Bennis Blake. She passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Mrs. Weisinger was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and working in her church. She was also a retired mail carrier for the Post Office.
Survivors include her sons, Lanny Carnley and wife Elizabeth and Bennis “Butch” Carnley and wife Carol, all of Lufkin; daughters, Marvana Cook and Lynda Bowman and husband Danny, all of Diboll; grandchildren, Jason Cook, Sr, Jeremy Carnley, Kristen Wright, Justin Carnley, Misty Cook Terrazas, Hannah Pierce, Karen Thompson and Rhonda Costner; 28 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Berlon Blake and wife Arvis and Olen Blake; sisters-in-law, Diane Blake and Yvonne Blake; and a number of other family members.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weisinger was preceded in death by her husband, E. L. “Buck” Weisinger; son, Randell Glenn Carnley; brothers, Carlton Blake, John Elton Blake and Joe Blake; sister, Geraldine Edwards; son-in-law, Larry Cook; and grandchildren, Patrick Carnley, Jeffery Scott Carnley and Jennifer Bowman.
Pallbearers will be Jason Cook, Jr., Justin Carnley, Jason Cook, Sr., Jeremy Carnley, Jason Pierce and Todd Wright.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff of PineCrest Retirement Center and the George Henderson Unit for the loving care shown to her.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
