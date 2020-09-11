Dixie Floella Franklin
Dixie Floella Franklin, age 93, of Gwinn, passed away September 7, 2020, at her home, in the loving care of her family and caregivers at UP Home Health and Hospice. She had been a Michigan resident since 1969.
She was born on July 19, 1927 in San Augustine, Texas, to Minor Eugene Porter, Sr., and Marby Ellen (Beard) Porter. She attended school in Lufkin, Texas where she was inducted into the high school hall of fame. Surviving are daughters Cynthia E. Cini of Marquette and Carol (John) Haggard of Gwinn; grandchildren Sunny (Tony) Duran of Frederick, MD, Justin Sutherby of Gwinn, and Michael Cini of St. Paul, MN; great-grandchildren Marcus, Marina, Myles, and Mara Duran of Frederick, MD. Also surviving are brothers Gene (Exar) Porter of Pasadena, TX, Dale (Pam) Porter of Kingsport, TN; a sister Marilyn (David) Harris League City, TX; and an extended family and friends. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Doris Lewis.
Dixie was a prize-winning journalist. For 20 years, she was a well-known figure on Mackinac Island where she was employed as Media Consultant at the Grand Hotel. She traveled much of the world as she gathered stories for publications that included Chicago Tribune, Midwest Living Magazine, National Geographic and many others. For years, she covered news for Milwaukee Journal, Detroit News, and Green Bay Press-Gazette. She was a columnist for The Mining Journal and Michigan Out-of-Doors and authored books on Michigan and the Great Lakes.
People young and old were her passion, along with the outdoors, travel, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, from bustling cities to wilderness, from grand symphonies to waterfalls and trickling streams. She always found time to listen to another good story. Her memberships included Society of American Travel Writers, Midwest Travel Writers Association, Michigan Outdoor Writers and others. In 2016, Dixie was inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame and was the first woman chair of Michigan Outdoor Writers. She displayed a deep devotion to God, her Creator.
Honoring Dixie’s request, no services will be scheduled.
Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family, where condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com
