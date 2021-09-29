Rhonda Kay (Lawson) Perry
Funeral services for Rhonda Kay (Lawson) Perry, 50, of Hudson, will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Billy Jack Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Perry was born January 19, 1971, in Dayton, Texas, to John Lawson, Sr. and Ivy (McAdams) Lawson, and died Thursday, September 23, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mrs. Perry was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She devoted her life and love to her family. Mrs. Perry loved her grandchildren dearly and was an avid dog lover. She was employed with Lufkin Industries/Baker Hughes as a Quality Control Coordinator for 26 years. She took pride in her work and devoted her entire life to ensure the success of her company.
If you knew Rhonda, you knew this: She was the most selfless, caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Mrs. Perry took pride in ensuring that her family, children, and husband were loved and knew they were loved. She cherished her dogs and was a ray of sunshine in the lives she touched. Mrs. Perry went above and beyond to ensure the success of those she cared about and always wanted the absolute best for the loved ones around her. She will truly be missed and can never be replaced. The world lost one of the good ones and the world will be a darker place without the light that brought.
Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband, James Perry of Zavalla; son, Anthony Shultz of Corrigan; son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Suzanne Shultz of Livingston; daughter, Ashley Shultz of Livingston; daughter, Shania Benton of Springfield, MO; granddaughters, Shelby Goodson of Corrigan, Hanna Shultz of Livingston, and Jessica Shultz of Corrigan; grandsons, J.T. Shultz of Livingston, and Nathon Shultz of Livingston; mother, Ivy May Lawson of Lufkin; brother, John Lawson, Jr. of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and April Lawson of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Kendall and Lesley Lawson of Hudson; nephews, Eric Adams of Little Rock, AR, and Uriah Adams and wife Natalie of Benton, AR; niece, Ivy Kay Lawson Adams of Coppers Cove, TX; Scarlett, Thompson, and Max; along with several more nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father; and sisters, Cindy Adams and Tina Whittfield.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Shultz, Randall Shultz, Kendall Lawson, Gary Lawson, Eric Adams, Craig Lawson, James Smikal, and Brady Lawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Berry, Donnie Mayo, and John Lewis.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
