Memorial services for David Shelley, 55, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Shelley was born September 22, 1965, in Covington, Tennessee, to Virgil Shelley and Ella Rae (Johnson) Burns, and died Friday, July 2, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Shelley loved fishing and gardening but most of all he was a great man.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Wendy Shelley of Lufkin; grandson, David Shelley of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Shelley was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Shelley; and sister, Wanda Ashton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Ray Loving and Maynard Phillips.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
