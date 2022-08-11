Welmer Allen Byers, 83 of Geneva, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in St. Luke's Hospital, Houston, Texas. Welmer was born March 17, 1939 in Tecula, Texas to Obert Welmer Byers and Audrey Ellen Smith Byers. He worked as a produce buyer for Brookshire Brothers for 35 years before his retirement. He had resided in Nacogdoches until moving to Geneva in 1998. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hemphill where he was also a member of TOPS Prayer Ministry and very active in Sunday School. He faithfully attended services at McMahon Chapel, he loved his church home and family. And most of all, he loved his BIG God. He was also a member of Littleton Fowler Masonic Lodge #305 and the Sharon Temple Shrine in Tyler. He loved working on his farm, raising cattle and riding his tractor. Welmer is survived by his wife of 29 years, Margaret Byers of Geneva; sons, David Byers and wife, Becky, of Washington, Texas and Byron Starr of Hemphill; daughters, Lisa Woods and husband, George, of Lufkin and Tammy Zappas and husband, Aaron, of Geneva; daughter-in-law, Shelley Starr of Hemphill; brother, Lewie Byers and wife, Elaine, of Rusk; sister, Sue Byers of Jacksonville; grandchildren Waylon, Shawn, Ashley, Tiffany, Aaron, Ashley, Jodee, Abby, Jay and Robecca; great grandchildren Brazos, Leanna, Bryce, Ashlynn, Taylor, Addison, Brock, Bohdi, Hazel and Mathias; and his beloved dog, Sadie. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022 in Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr Street, Hemphill, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 in Starr Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Alberto Williams and Rev. Karen Jones officiating. Burial will follow services in Myrtle Springs Cemetery with Shawn Woods, Waylon Byers, Josh Franz, Jay Starr, Bryan Erwin and Charles Dennis serving as pallbearers. Instead of flowers, it is the request of the family that donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Hemphill or Myrtle Springs Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at starrfuneralhome.com.