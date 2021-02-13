Charles Bryan
Services for Charles Bryan, 91, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Charles was born July 8, 1929, and died Feb. 11, 2021.
Edith Cone
Graveside services for Edith Cone, 100, of Mont Belvieu, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Cone was born March 10, 1920, in Ralls and died Feb. 9, 2021, in Mont Belvieu. Carroway Funeral Home, directors.
Jud Homer David
Jud Homer David, 79, of Barnes, was born on Oct. 3, 1941, in Corrigan, and died Feb. 10, 2021, in Corrigan.
Christopher Edwin Finch
Services for Christopher Edwin Finch, 38, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Finch was born Sept. 11, 1982, and died Feb. 8, 2021, in a Lufkin hospital.
Clara Fern Hardin
Clara Fern Hardin, 85, of Huntington, was born Dec. 14, 1935, in Quemado, New Mexico, and died Feb. 10, 2021, in Apple Springs.
Adrian Herrera
Services for Adrian Herrera, 39, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery. Mr. Herrera was born Sept. 24, 1981, in Denver, Colorado, and died Feb. 10, 2021, in San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.