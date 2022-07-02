Services for Jimmie Lee Oliver, 87, of Huntington, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with interment following in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Oliver was born September 14, 1934 in Zavalla, Texas, the daughter of the late Dora (Davidson) and Harvey Baty. She passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 in a Huntington nursing facility.
Mrs. Oliver was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower bed, and was a very good cook.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Calvin Lee and Cynthia Oliver; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Robert Cates; grandchildren, Gregg Oliver, Keith Oliver, Wade Cates, Blake Cates, Ashley Oliver, Doug Duree, and Penney Duree; a number of great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends; and special friend of Janet Cates’ family, Micah Forrest.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Oliver was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin Cook; second husband, G. E. Oliver; and sisters, Maggie Mann and Adele Miles.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to service time Tuesday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
