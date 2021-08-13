Marilyn (Tinkie) Davis Banks
Services for Marilyn Tinkie (Davis) Banks, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Banks was born Jan. 14, 1953, in Lufkin and died Aug. 8, 2021, in Dallas.
Donald (Donnie) Bennett
Services for Donald (Donnie) Bennett, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Mr. Bennett was born June 14, 1954, and died Aug. 8, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Sara Cole
Services for Sara Cole, 94, of Broaddus, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Sara was born Oct. 14, 1926, and died Aug. 11, 2021.
Ada Davis
Services Ada Davis, 57, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Davis was born Aug. 20, 1963, in Nacogdoches and died Aug. 6, 2021, in Hampton, Georgia.
Flossie Hamilton
Graveside services for Flossie Hamilton, 93, of Rusk, will be at 2 p.m. today in the Salem Cemetery in Rusk. Mrs. Hamilton was born May 6, 1928, and died Aug. 9, 2021, in a nursing facility. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon today at Gipson Funeral Home.
Keith James
Services for Keith James, 47, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Keith was born May 23, 1974, in Lufkin and died Aug. 11, 2021, in Lufkin.
Nadia Munoz
Services for Nadia Munoz, 13, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Lottie and Arthur Temple Civic Center. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Carroway Funeral Home. Nadia was born Aug. 21, 2007, in Nacogdoches and died Aug. 11, 2021, in Houston.
Baby Mitchell Lee Robinson Jr.
Graveside services for Baby Mitchell Lee Robinson Jr., of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Baby Robinson was born Aug. 6, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
