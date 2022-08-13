Services for Kristy Renee Johnson, 58, of Lufkin,will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Garden of Memories Memorial Park. She was born Oct. 26, 1963, and died Aug. 1, 2022. Gipson Funeral Home.
Johnny Wayne Mayhugh Sr.
Services for Johnny Wayne Mayhugh Sr., 61, of Chireno, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in McClelland Cemetery. He was born April 29, 1961, and died Aug. 11, 2022.
Danny Ellis McGee
Services for Danny Ellis McGee, 75, of San Augustine County, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 9-10 am. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dickerson Cemetery in San Augustine County. He was born May 10, 1947, and died Aug. 7, 2022.
Seth Aaron McMullen
Services for Seth Aaron McMullen, 33, of Amarillo, formerly of Hudson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at Calvary Baptist Church in Nogalus Prairie. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. He was born Nov. 1, 1988, and died Aug. 8, 2022. Carroway Funeral Home.
Archie Faye Spencer
Services for Mrs. Archie Spencer, 78, of Apple Springs will be at 2 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Nigton Cemetery. She was born April 25, 1943, and died Aug. 1, 2022.
