Jerry Dan Brock
Services for Jerry Dan Brock, 73, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Church of the Nazarene. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Monday. Jerry was born Dec. 4, 1947, and died Feb. 3, 2021, in a local hospice facility. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday at First Church of the Nazarine. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Geraldine (Gerry) Elizabeth Frank
Graveside services for Geraldine (Gerry) Elizabeth Frank, 95, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Mrs. Frank was born Oct. 28, 1925, and died Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Hazel Tarver Ford
Services for Hazel Tarver Ford, 75, of Zavalla, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Broaddus Cemetery. Mrs. Ford was born April 12, 1945, and died Feb. 1, 2021, at a Galveston hospital. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Maxcine Fuller
Services for Maxcine Fuller, 80, of Diboll, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Fuller died Feb. 1, 2021, in Lufkin.
Jimmie C. Hudson
Private graveside services for Jimmie C. Hudson, 92, of Lufkin, will be Monday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Hudson was born Sept. 30, 1928, and died Feb. 3, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Mary Jones
Cremation services for Mary Jones, 83, of Moscow, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Jones was born July 25, 1937, in Corrigan and died on Feb. 3, 2021, in Moscow.
Jerry Mayberry
Cremation arrangements for Jerry Mayberry 51, of Lufkin, are under the direction of All Families Mortuary in Lufkin. Mr. Mayberry was born May 6, 1969, and died Feb. 3, 2021, at his home.
Christal Rhoudes Mosley
Services for Christal Rhoudes Mosley will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the First Apostolic Church in Burke. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at McNutt Funeral Home. Christal was born Dec. 20, 1973, and died Feb. 1, 2021.
Charles Calvin Richard Phillips
Services for Charles Calvin Richard Phillips, 35, of El Paso, will be at noon Friday at All Families Mortuary in Burke. Mr. Phillips was born Oct. 22, 1985, and died Jan. 27, 2021. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Carl Runnels
Services for Carl Runnels, 53, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Colonial Mortuary. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Runnels was born Dec. 31, 1967, and died Jan. 27, 2021, in Lufkin.
