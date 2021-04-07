Kylie Carol Pope
Funeral services for Kylie Carol Pope, 15, of Houston will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Brother Steve Cowart and Pastor Cody Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Ivie Cemetery in Kennard.
Kylie was born January 31, 2006 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Kennard, from injuries sustained in an accident.
There are so many things to share about our loving and beautiful Kylie Carol, affectionately known as KC. She has left this earth far too soon for our liking, but she has left a lasting impression on everyone with whom she came in contact. Whether it was her silly faces or just being all around goofy, she always found a way to make us laugh — and when she did it was contagious!
FAVORITES:
As for food... everyone knew she loved her Chick-Fil-A. And if she was going to eat cake, it was ONLY cookie cake or Marble flavor from Nothing Bundt Cake with no icing! Some of her other favorite snacks were Peanut M&Ms and Cookies and Cream ice cream.
She always loved the cousins’ spa days in New Braunfels; along with the “Evening Show” they would perform for the adults and charge admission. She knew every word of One Direction, Taylor Swift, Grease Soundtrack, and her favorite Disney theme songs. KC would frequently walk around the house and spontaneously breakout in song and dance!
One of her greatest loves was running and boy.... could she run! It was beautiful to watch her stride whether it be on the cross country path or around the track field. It was what she loved to do. She had a competitive spirit in all sports and games, but that spirit showed up big time when it came to our favorite card game, NERTS.
MEMORIES:
Her friends and family meant so very much to her. Everything she did was with and for them. There are so many special memories of vacations and trips to Galveston, New Braunfels, Atlanta, Oregon, Bahamas, Cancun, Gulf Shores, McComb Country, Disney World, Lake days at Gram and Gramps, Astros games and Church Camp. Kylie loved the numerous family get-togethers because she knew there would be lots of laughter and even more love. She always looked forward to October and being able to frequent Haunted Houses with family and friends... they had a blast in them! One of her favorite pastimes was making Tik Toks and videos with friends and cousins. She treasured the time spent with Dad kayaking and fishing. And Kylie and Mom loved spending time together binge watching shows and doing “girl things”!
While her life was short, it was so full and abundant. There will never be a doubt that Kylie Carol loved the life she lived.
Survivors include her mother, Amber McComb of Houston; father and stepmother, Greg and Christina Pope of Brazoria; brothers, Christopher Kellam and Harvey Laird; sisters, Keegan Wilkerson and Avree O’Quinn; grandparents, Steve and Cathy McComb, Mark and Debbie Pope, all of Lufkin; aunts and uncles, Teresa and Tom Matthews of Nogalus Prairie, Darin and Candice McComb of Cedar Park, Ryan and Michelle Pope of Pollok, Dustin and Katie Colvin of Nogalus Prairie; and numerous cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carol (Sullivan) McComb; and great-grandparents, Glenn and Jackie Sullivan, Joe and Sleeta McComb, Dub and Evelyn Pope, Rudy and Cletis Fuller.
Pallbearers will be Tom Matthews, Darin McComb, Christopher Kellam, Dustin Colvin, Cody McComb, and Ryan Pope.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dwayne Thomas, Michael McComb, Mark Lumpkin, Casey Nickell, Cary Campbell, Cade Naismith, Warren Smyrl, Jason Gardner, Richard Martinez, Jason Kargel, Coach Shelton Ervin, and Coach Elton Ervin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Summer Creek High School Cross Country Booster Club, 14000 Weckford Blvd., Houston, Texas 77044.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
