Geneva Griffith
Services for Geneva Griffith, 74, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Griffith was born May 2, 1946, in Lufkin, and died March 2, 2021, in Pollok.
Lela Mae Jefferson
Services for Lela Mae Jefferson, 76, of Chireno, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mrs. Jefferson was born June 7, 1944, and died March 2, 2021, at a Nacogdoches hospital.
Ed Joseph Jr.
Services for Ed Joseph Jr., 61, of Kingwood, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Mr. Joseph was born June 8, 1959, in Lufkin, and died March 2, 2021, in Humble.
Vera Ross
Services for Vera Ross, 96, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Ross died March 3, 2021, in Lufkin.
Paul Small
Graveside services for Paul Small, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan. Mr. Small was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Huntsville, and died March 2, 2021, in Lufkin.
