Maurell Handy Jr., age 73, a resident of Rockwall, TX since 1987, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born April 17, 1947, in Lufkin, TX to Maurell Handy Sr., and Jo Willie (Yarbrough) Handy. Maurell served his country in the U. S. Marines where he received numerous awards and recognitions. Maurell was a rifle expert and pistol sharpshooter for the Marines. He also received a purpler heart, national defense service medal, Vietnam service medal, and many other achievements. He aaa a peaceful warrior, a gentle giant. Maurell was kind, patient, and a man of few words. He will be missed beyond measure.
Maurell is survived by his loving wife: Christi Handy; sons: Ronnie Garret and wife Kerri, and Julius Handy; brothers: Odell Handy and Willie L. Caraway; sister: Hattie Fowler and husband Robert; aunt: Clara Handy-Davis; grandchildren: Mariah Garrett, Sarah Masters, and Devonte Townsend; great-grandchild: Hezekiah Masters; and a wealth of many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother: Alverta Handy; and a daughter-in-law Tracy Garrett.
A celebration of Maurell’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Reflections at Rest Haven Funeral Home - Rockwall location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.