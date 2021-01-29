Carol A. Pierre
Carol A. Pierre, 82, beloved wife, mother, sister-in-law, aunt, grandmother, educator, soror, church and community leader and friend to many, passed away on January 21, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas.
Carol was born on July 6, 1938 in San Antonio Texas to James R. Yates and Dessie Mae Sanders Yates. She was an only child. Carol is survived by her devoted spouse Dallas Pierre, D.D.S. celebrating 60 years of marriage, their only son, James Darian Pierre, M.D., his spouse Mariette Turner Pierre, M.D. and their grandson Wesley Jameson Pierre, and numerous relatives and friends.
She was a proud graduate of Phillis Wheatley High School Class of 1956 in San Antonio Texas where she was one of the first students to integrate the school following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education.
She obtained her associates degree in education at St. Phillips College in 1958, Bachelor of Science in music in 1960 and Master of Education degree in 1965 from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her savior early in life and excelled in playing music for the church. It was in church that she caught the eye of a young Air Force airman who was visiting the area. The young man had asked one of his fellow airmen what church he should attend, he recommended a church on Culebra street; however, he found himself at the wrong church. He caught a glance at the beautiful young piano player and soon found himself attending every morning, afternoon, and evening services. She joked about wondering why he kept showing up at all the services. The couple were married in August 1960 at West End Baptist Church in San Antonio, Texas. To this day he affectionately refers to her as “Candy”.
She began a long fulfilling teaching career in La Marque, Texas from 1960 to 1969. The family relocated to Lufkin where she started teaching English in 1970. She was influential in the lives of so many students in her span of forty-five years as an educator. As an educator she served as president of the National Education Association, Texas State Teachers Association, and National and Texas Joint English Council. But the accolades she cherished the most were being named Teacher of the Year in 1980 and Who’s Who in American Education voted on by her students.
She was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. joining in 1962. She was one of the 12 women who founded and chartered the Lufkin-Nacogdoches Chapter in 1968 where she also had the honor as serving as president. She served as the president of the Auxiliary National and Gulf State Dental Association. She served on the school board at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School.
She was an avid scholar of history and accomplished a lifelong dream of traveling to Amsterdam to visit the Anne Frank House. She was passionate about educating all her students on the writings of a young girl living through the Holocaust.
She loved traveling, shopping, social gatherings, teaching, and spending time with family. Her joy of teaching extended well into the evenings which she spent teaching English and music at the Conroe Theological Seminary. She will be deeply missed by so many of those whose lives she touched.
Due to the COVID-19 infection, Ors. James and Mariette Pierre appreciate your understanding of the protocols and difficulties of laying our loved one to rest at this time. The current circumstances mandate limiting attendance. For the safety of the public, we encourage those who may wish to may send prerecorded video to the following: email ppg@ppggroup.net or upload resolutions to web address https://www.dropbox.com/reguest/lTFFLIS9tiLEVKYo9KTR and pre-recorded expressions to https://www.dropbox.com/reguest/SNL3JzSQRuJfRfHcsOxe to be viewed during the funeral. The service will be live streamed and available after the service at colonialmortuarylufkin.com on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send a tax-deductible donation to her beloved North Lufkin Children’s Choir. Make the check payable to Sarah’s Hope, PO BOX 154816, Lufkin, TX 75915.
