Eugene Irving Clay
Services for Eugene Irving Clay, 82, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Clay was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Shelton, Washington, and died Feb. 22, 2021, in Lufkin.
Arce Lanelle Fountain
Services for Arce Lanelle Fountain, 83, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in the Old Salem Cemetery in Shelby County. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. She was born Nov. 16, 1937, in Chireno and died Feb. 25, 2021, in San Augustine.
Mary Ben Hensarling
Services for Mary Ben Hensarling, 84, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in San Augustine. Burial will be in Liberty Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. She was born July 5, 1936, in Hemphill and died Feb. 25, 2021, in Lufkin.
Greg Montes
Mass of Christian Burial for Greg Montes, 59, of Lufkin, will be at noon March 5 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Moral. Due to social distancing, the family is requesting the burial mass be limited to family. Interment will follow in the Moral Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Greg was born Jan. 29, 1962, and died Feb. 23, 2021, in a Lufkin hospital.
Juanita Morado
Services for Juanita Morado, 81, of Diboll, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Mrs. Morado was born Feb. 28, 1939, and died Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.
Samuel Richard Moore
Memorial services for Samuel Richard Moore, 57, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Moore was born July 20, 1963, in Groveton and died Feb. 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
Elizabeth Elaine Jones Steveson
Services for Elizabeth Elaine Jones Steveson, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. March 6 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Glendale Cemetery. Mrs. Steveson was born June 6, 1942, and died Feb. 21, 2021, in a Lufkin hospital. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. March 5 at the funeral home.
