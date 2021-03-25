A Celebration of Life for Edsel Wayne Smith, 80, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald and Jim Myers officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Edsel was born September 22, 1940 in Dallas, Texas to the late Jorene (Gullion) and Eugene Smith, and died Friday, March 19, 2021 in a local hospital.
Edsel lived in many places throughout his school years and graduated from John Tyler High School, Tyler, Texas. After graduation his family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana. As a young man, after moving to Shreveport, he met the love of his life, Judy, and they were married in 1962.
After marrying Judy, Edsel joined the Shreveport Police Department where he served five years, then transferred to the Louisiana State Police. Half of his years with the State Police were in the Narcotics/Detective Division and the other half in the Uniform Division. During his tenure with the State Police he was privileged to attend the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. After 25 years in law enforcement he retired as Troop Commander (Captain) of Troop E in Alexandria, Louisiana. After Edsel’s retirement from the Louisiana State Police he and Judy moved to Huntsville, Texas where he began another career with Louisiana Pacific, serving as the Loss Prevention/Safety Director over the southern trucking division. He was blessed to be able to retire from two totally different occupations after more than 50 years in the workforce.
The couple became interested in motorcycling and started a Gold Wing Road Riders chapter in Huntsville and another chapter in Lufkin after moving there. Edsel and Judy enjoyed many cross-country trips with other motorcycle enthusiasts and meeting other folks on motorcycles.
Edsel was a faithful attendee of his church, Denman Avenue Baptist Church. He enjoyed being a Greeter on Sunday mornings, working the Welcome/Coffee Center, and most recently organizing a security team.
His passion, quick wit and boldness on certain life issues and concerns were evident to all who knew him, but underneath that strong personality was a quiet and gentle spirit of his love for Jesus Christ. Although small in number, his family was the love of his life. He and his son Wayne enjoyed countless times of being together. They enjoyed hunting, motorcycling, car races, a shared passion for the shooting sports and firearms, and just enjoying a richly blessed father and son relationship.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Smith; son, Wayne Smith and wife Jennifer; step-grandchildren, Joshua Bennett and wife Kyrsten and Allison Irwin and husband Adam; and three step-great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Haven and Asher.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Eugene Smith; mother, Jorene Smith; and two infant children.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Denman Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
